Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430,200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.3% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,796,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

