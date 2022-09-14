Mark Samuel Hoplamazian Sells 43,418 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:H opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.11. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $108.10. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,990,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,014,000 after purchasing an additional 684,530 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,894,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,898,000 after buying an additional 454,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,521,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,699,000 after acquiring an additional 153,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,749,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,283,000 after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

