Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,170 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $254.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

