Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up about 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Keysight Technologies worth $41,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $168.36 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.