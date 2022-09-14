Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $7,249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,631,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,241,936.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE:K opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellogg

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $740,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kellogg by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

