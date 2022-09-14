John Woock Sells 7,500 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Woock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $547,125.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, John Woock sold 15,000 shares of Axonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,045,650.00.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,882,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 673,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after buying an additional 340,405 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $20,161,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 993,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,214,000 after buying an additional 291,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axonics by 126.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 497,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,190,000 after buying an additional 278,060 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXNX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.