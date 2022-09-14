John T. Henderson Sells 21,759 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 142.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.37%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,879,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 84,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 54.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 28,156 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

