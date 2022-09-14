James Leslie Sells 7,500 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stratus Properties Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ STRS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.
Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
About Stratus Properties
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
