James Leslie Sells 7,500 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) Director James Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $270,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,126.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stratus Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ STRS opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.09.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratus Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratus Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,199,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 71,424 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

