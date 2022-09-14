James E. Bunn Sells 4,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $107.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Raymond James by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

