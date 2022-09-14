iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,436,000 after acquiring an additional 167,264 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 228,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.