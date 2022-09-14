iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,282 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $86.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

