iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,984,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,499,000 after acquiring an additional 339,341 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.