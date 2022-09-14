iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Cut by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.79 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.74 and a 1 year high of $86.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

