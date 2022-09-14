IFG Advisors LLC Buys 636 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.