Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $542,226.66 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hallador Energy Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of HNRG stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.
