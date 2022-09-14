Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells $542,226.66 in Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 75,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $542,226.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hallador Energy Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. Hallador Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $189.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 305,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 692,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 156,022 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 136,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

