Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

