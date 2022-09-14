Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz accounts for about 3.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

