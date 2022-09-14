Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 9.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $53,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,313,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $386,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a market cap of $397.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

