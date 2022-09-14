Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,075 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,751,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after buying an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 6.2 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.17.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

