Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $138.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $329.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

