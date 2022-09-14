Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 919 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $503.65 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.36 and a 200-day moving average of $551.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

