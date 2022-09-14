Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 545 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 5.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

Shares of COST stock opened at $510.30 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $529.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.