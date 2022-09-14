Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 258,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 153,263 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,074,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 154,537 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $431,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

