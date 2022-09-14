Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,139,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 70,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.3 %

GILD opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

