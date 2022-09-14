Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.05% of Honeywell International worth $69,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,051,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

HON stock opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $228.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.80 and its 200 day moving average is $189.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

