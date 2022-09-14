Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $83.92 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,659 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.34% of National Fuel Gas worth $83,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,010.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Shares of NFG opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.68. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

