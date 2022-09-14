Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $65.51 Million Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.38% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $65,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

