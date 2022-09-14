Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,221 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 890,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Trading Down 6.2 %

Comcast stock opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.