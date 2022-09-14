Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of Waste Management worth $43,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WM opened at $171.21 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

