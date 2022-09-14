GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,480 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,668,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 699,781 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 98.64% and a net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

