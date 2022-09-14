GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 154,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.60% of Accretion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 174,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ ENER opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.94.

Accretion Acquisition Profile

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

