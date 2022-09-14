GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Increases Stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after purchasing an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,336,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,812,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,678,000 after purchasing an additional 36,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.20.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZPN opened at $225.20 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.99.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

