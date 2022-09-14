GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires 58,400 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) by 508.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.13% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 309,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,004 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp Price Performance

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,148 shares in the company, valued at $46,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FBC opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Flagstar Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.67%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

