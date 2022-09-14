Frank X. Leonard Sells 1,863 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,863 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $163,944.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NovoCure Stock Down 2.5 %
NovoCure stock opened at $87.33 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.57.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
