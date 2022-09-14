FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,299 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of FDX opened at $205.34 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $258.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

