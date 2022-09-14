EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.
