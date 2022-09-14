EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYPT opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $277.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.21. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

