Evercore ISI Boosts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $54.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.37 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kroger’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 7.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

