EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $13.04 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 522,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,036,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,354,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,706 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,780,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 324,398 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,643,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,902,000 after buying an additional 57,775 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,434,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,692,000 after buying an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,182,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,461,000 after buying an additional 714,174 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

DFAX opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86.

