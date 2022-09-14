EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

