EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 26,180 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,180 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $19,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

JMST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.39 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

