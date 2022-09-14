EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

