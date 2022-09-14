EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.53 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 47,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 918.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 36,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Insider Activity

Home Depot Price Performance

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $277.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $284.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.17 and a 200 day moving average of $301.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

