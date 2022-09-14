EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $49.42 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,085 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $49,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

