EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $30.81 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after buying an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

