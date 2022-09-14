EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after buying an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after purchasing an additional 240,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after purchasing an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $184.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.80 and its 200-day moving average is $189.70.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

