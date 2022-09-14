EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $231.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

