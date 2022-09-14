EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 601,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,867 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78.

