EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 826,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,233 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $46,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.1% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,018,081.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.