Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $575,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $306.48 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

