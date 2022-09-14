Daniel Allen Gold Sells 150,489 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,607,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 146,935 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $4,707,797.40.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $9,872,500.00.

MP Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MP opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 20.39 and a quick ratio of 19.75. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.89. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $60.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MP Materials by 61.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 583.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 492,184 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

